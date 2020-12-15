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[VOSTFR] James Corbett report : ce que vous devez savoir sur le confinement
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37 views • December 15, 2020
« Si vous prônez le confinement, vous êtes complice du démembrement des familles. Vous êtes complice des souffrances indicibles que vous infligez à des millions de personnes dans le monde. Vous êtes complices de la plongée dans la misère des plus vulnérables de nos sociétés dans une pauvreté encore plus extrême. Vous êtes complice de meurtre. » J. Corbett
Source :
https://www.corbettreport.com/lockdowns/
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Source :
https://www.corbettreport.com/lockdowns/
Traduction de Fils de Pangolin (merci à lui !) :
https://lbry.tv/@filsdepangolin:e
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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