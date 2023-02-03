GATHER THE OLD

RECORDED MESSAGE ON AGORA CONNECT CHURCH ONLINE TUESDAY 31 JANUARY 2023
The glory of young men is their strength, And the SPLENDOR of OLD men is their gray head. (Prov. 20:29 NKJ)
The world discard and dispense with the old. They are deemed slower, irrelevant and high maintenance to hold.
But not our God.
If you are old, you have the splendor of GOLD.
2023 is the Year the Lord is Gathering His Remnant and in His fold are sheep of GOLD.
With God, your latter years will outshine your former years combine. He will add splendor to your life when you live to shine...for Him.
Join us and align with the King’s directive for us in 2023 and do not miss out on what He has in stored for you.
Blessings!
