The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades published rather rare footage of the Combat Work of UAVs in the Gaza Strip
Published a day ago

The media resources of the "Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades" have published rather rare footage of the combat work of UAVs in the Gaza Strip. The video shows a drone dropping an explosive device on Israeli soldiers, presumably from the 933rd Nahal Infantry Brigade, in the area of the Netzarim Intersection.


Although the munition fell quite far from the IDF soldiers, the possibility of someone being injured by the shrapnel cannot be ruled out. The behavior of the Israelis, who decided to rest in the open area and were clearly not prepared for a possible drone drop, also stands out.


📌 In recent months, the number of such videos from the conflict zone has significantly decreased compared to the fall of last year, mainly due to the general depletion of the number of UAVs in the first months of the escalation. Therefore, this episode is more of an exception to the general picture of the last months of the conflict.


The appearance of a significant number of drones could significantly increase the combat capabilities of Hamas - back in October 2023, the whole world was struck by footage (https://t.me/rybar/52795) of successful drops on the same vaunted "Merkava" tanks. However, the Palestinians' capabilities to obtain such devices are rather limited due to the blockade of the region.

@rybar

