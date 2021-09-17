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Tom Glass to Hood County Republican Club for Texas Constitutional Enforcement
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1 view • September 17, 2021
Tom Glass presents to Hood County Republican Club on July 28, 2021 about how to resist federal and state level tyranny from a county level.
Discussion of award of first Captain America Award to Hood County Attorney Matt Mills.
Discussion of award of first Captain America Award to Hood County Attorney Matt Mills.
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