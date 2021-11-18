© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shooting the Shit with Billy Watson
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • November 18, 2021
Billy Watson chats with me live on facebook, about my healing journey, my business and my poetry among other things. You can find out more about Billy and what he does at the links below.
https://billywatson.tv/
https://www.youtube.com/c/billywats0n
https://www.facebook.com/billywatsontv
If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel. Thank you.
If you wish to you may donate to my work at
Paypal.me/riverhealer
For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer
Thank you x
www.riverhealer.com
https://billywatson.tv/
https://www.youtube.com/c/billywats0n
https://www.facebook.com/billywatsontv
If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel. Thank you.
If you wish to you may donate to my work at
Paypal.me/riverhealer
For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer
Thank you x
www.riverhealer.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.