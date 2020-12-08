© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pt. 1 As Above So Below, Sacred Sites Hidden By our Military
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
234 views • December 08, 2020
Sacred Indian Sites are being hidden by our government. This episode is Part 1 of the As Above, So Below Series. In this video we will cover Simi Valley: Santa Susana Field Laboratory & Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Music by: JT Wilde
Intro Mix created by: Cai Irving
End Time Productions:
The Mysteries of Chaco Canyon - Cannibal Giants, Interdimensional Portals, and High Strangeness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1x5H...
RT America:
Worst nuclear disaster in US history is a secret
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGxZ7...
NASA Video:
Hidden Magnetic Portals Around Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaB4c...
Music by: JT Wilde
Intro Mix created by: Cai Irving
End Time Productions:
The Mysteries of Chaco Canyon - Cannibal Giants, Interdimensional Portals, and High Strangeness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1x5H...
RT America:
Worst nuclear disaster in US history is a secret
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGxZ7...
NASA Video:
Hidden Magnetic Portals Around Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaB4c...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.