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Jesus Christ Speaks to DENZEL WASHINGTON? (2021)
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189 views • September 30, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 108:12KJV Give us help from trouble: for vain is the help of man.
Psa 108:13 Through God we shall do valiantly: for he it is that shall tread down our enemies.
Psa 108:12NLT Oh, please help us against our enemies, for all human help is useless.
Psa 108:13 With God's help we will do mighty things, for He will trample down our foes.
Psa 108:12KJV Give us help from trouble: for vain is the help of man.
Psa 108:13 Through God we shall do valiantly: for he it is that shall tread down our enemies.
Psa 108:12NLT Oh, please help us against our enemies, for all human help is useless.
Psa 108:13 With God's help we will do mighty things, for He will trample down our foes.
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