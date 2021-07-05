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The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 9 - Who are your True Friends and Family?
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20 views • July 05, 2021
On Episode 9 we talk about who your True Friends and Family are as you grow spiritually and move toward your God Given Destiny.
When people start to wake up spiritually and head towards their destiny some people in your life will be supportive and other will not.
On this Episode you will discover why this happens and what you should do about it.
At the end we will answer Questions so Do not Miss this Episode!
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama
Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
When people start to wake up spiritually and head towards their destiny some people in your life will be supportive and other will not.
On this Episode you will discover why this happens and what you should do about it.
At the end we will answer Questions so Do not Miss this Episode!
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama
Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
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