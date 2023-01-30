Create New Account
Death Bed Repentance Will Be No More
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 16 hours ago

The devil deceives the whole world. How many of the original group who were removed from Egypt under slavery and bondage actually went into the promised land? The level at which the most High was not pleased with his chosen people meant the only way He could be pleased was to start again by sending His only begotten Son; the messiah to be born in flesh and be led to be tempted to sin using the word of God just as Adam and Eve were. The success of Jesus ushered in the age of grace and God could then rest watching as those in Christ can now be seen as sons of God. No crowd follows God only few. Scattered around the world and choosing to suffer and die for faith in Jesus.

tribulationnworeset

