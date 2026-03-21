BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US-Israel war on Iran fraught with dire fallout for entire global economy - Professor Jiang Xueqin says in interview with Tucker Carlson - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1366 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 3 days ago

US-Israel war on Iran fraught with dire fallout for entire global economy - Chinese academic

The Iran war “could drag on for years and years,” Chinese academic Professor Jiang Xueqin says in interview with Tucker Carlson. 

This will inevitably have major repercussions on the global economy, such as energy shortages and food rationing, he notes.

Eventually, he speculates, the US will send in ground troops, the Strait of Hormuz will be contested, and other nations will be drawn into the conflict.

💬 “So, things are spiraling out of control… There really is no more off-ramp, the sides are committed to a long war of attrition, and the consequences for the entire global economy are quite dire.”

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump administration credits tough-on-crime policies as U.S. violent crime plummets in 2025

Trump administration credits tough-on-crime policies as U.S. violent crime plummets in 2025

Belle Carter
The Edge of Armageddon: Why We Must Stop This Madness Before It&#8217;s Too Late

The Edge of Armageddon: Why We Must Stop This Madness Before It’s Too Late

Mike Adams
If the American People Were Told the Truth About What&#8217;s Coming, They Would Lose Their Minds

If the American People Were Told the Truth About What’s Coming, They Would Lose Their Minds

Mike Adams
Switzerland suspends arms exports to U.S. over Iran conflict

Switzerland suspends arms exports to U.S. over Iran conflict

Laura Harris
Dietary Patterns Linked to Mental Well-Being, Experts Report

Dietary Patterns Linked to Mental Well-Being, Experts Report

Coco Somers
Former FBI Director James Comey SUBPOENAED in grand conspiracy probe that framed Trump as &#8220;Russian asset&#8221;

Former FBI Director James Comey SUBPOENAED in grand conspiracy probe that framed Trump as “Russian asset”

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy