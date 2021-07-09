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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Guest Carla, Martin McDermott and Stephanos
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11 views • July 09, 2021
Jul 09, 2021
On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Guest Carla, Martin McDermott and Stephano
For the first hour of the show, Kevin phones in live from the Remand Centre to give us an update. Then we have Carla coming on the show to tell us that there's proof that the system is broken and not working for us. It's working against us. In the second hour Martin comes back, with the normal mind-blowing information of the land grabs and everything else he's talked about, ie. Equifax, Taranet and the politicians behind it.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
#Freekevinjjohnston
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Guest Carla, Martin McDermott and Stephano
For the first hour of the show, Kevin phones in live from the Remand Centre to give us an update. Then we have Carla coming on the show to tell us that there's proof that the system is broken and not working for us. It's working against us. In the second hour Martin comes back, with the normal mind-blowing information of the land grabs and everything else he's talked about, ie. Equifax, Taranet and the politicians behind it.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
#Freekevinjjohnston
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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