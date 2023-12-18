Justice vs. Lawfare

The global left can read the tea leaves. Their lawfaretactics will not prevent Trump from running & winning. Their cheating opportunitiesare constricting. We have them where we want them: against the ropes! Daniel Banyai& Paul Sutliff join us.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST onlocal radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Islandand Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ -and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]