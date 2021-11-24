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ANON DK: The Bloodlines Complete (2018 Documentary) - Part 2: "The Jesuit Families"
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591 views • November 24, 2021
A long 13-hour, two-part documentary series that covers the history of the banking families. This is part two of the two-part series. It covers the history of the Jesuit Families. With a particular focus on the "black pope", "white pope" and "grey pope". This documentary covers the history of families such as Borgia, Medici, Farnese, Orsini, Brakespeare, and others, etc. I hereby do not own the contents of this channel. Nor am I the owner of its intellectual properties. The following "upper families" are the "mages", "sorcerers", "magi", "Talmudists", and principalities. The spiritual heads of the system.
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