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Mon June 1st 2020 3 HrsVideRadioShows_QuellRiotRevolution_HealUSA_SupportPatentCOVID19EduCapsDR_Heal
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John Moore, TheLibertyMan.com, USA vs LEFT in 120 days, Trump Vs Disaster Biden and Dangerous Black Female VP, Origins of EVIL, Need to Prep, Join Local Militia, Prep Food Ammo Power Water, Self Defense, OUT of Bid Cities NOW !, Matthew Deagle, 2 Percent Females Narcissistic Self Destructive Pain Seeking Females, Most Males Immature Children, 98 Percent Females are Most Normal Persons, Foundation of Family and Civil Society, University and College Politics Ruled by LEFTists Globalists Eugenic Satanists, Farid, KardioVasc 7 Synergist Heart BP Vascular NutriMed Tested Each Batch Herbs, PainAway Cream, Super Folate TR, How to Win in Court Pro Se Course Online Dr Fred Graves JD, John W Spring, Pres of Ghana Letter last two weeks plus on NWO UN GATES Globalits Population Reduction Vaccinations of Sterilization and Death, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, Vision 2050, World Satanic Genocide, Bankers Billionaires Bloated Politicians RINO GOP and Demon-Rats, Worldwide Attack on Family and Humanity, A to Z NutriMeds Protocols Info Review by Dr Bill Deagle MD, New AI Decision Tree Answers to Videos Products and Protocols FREE, Sent to Dr Bill and Michelle for Follow Up, Michelle Deagle Host, Dr Bill Deagle MD on Firing Line ?? eMails and Calls to NutriMedical.com 888-212-8871, Protocol Core NutriMeds and Healing Tech, Pastor Butch Paugh, PastorButch.com, Apostasy of Church, Failure of Conservatives Including Trump, NO DEAD SWAMP MONSTERS YET, Jerome Corsi PhD eBooks Author, Trump, Riots, END Games including NEW COVID-20 Virus Shutdowns, Gary Richard Arnold, News-Expose.org, Global Eugenics Media Marxist Banker Satanic Luciferic Globalists In ACTION by Nov 2020, A to Z NutriMeds Protocols Updates, SALE to July 7th 2020 7% Off Coupon LIBERTY at Checkout, BeForeUSDotCom, Jonathan Gray, Now Christians and Decent People are INACTIVE TO EVIL, END of Right FIGHT against EVIL, Spiritual Apostasy Leads to Tyranny and END of America, ZtoA NutriMeds Review with Protocol Application Optimized Natural Health, New Himalyan Liposomal Minerals Soon, Soon Lumen Photon Frequency Interface Tech, SAVE for Tech NutriMeds, Uncle SAM Pays for It ALL by TAX by Health Condition Writeopp, GET Wellness NOW and SAVE, SonicLIFE, WHole Body Exercise, EpiGenetic Gene mRNA Song of DNA Therapy, Lumen Photon IR, NEW SOON Lumen Frequency Interface, Pure Water Systems, SAVE 7% with COUPON LIBERTY til July 7th 2020 Midnight,
I am Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM ACAM A4M, Life Extension Integrative Medical Doctor, of NutriMedical.com. I have current antiaging and disease natural recovery technologies. Our NutriMeds supplements and disease illimation technologies are unique. FREE Starter email and callback protocols of NutriMeds are provided. Telemedicine consults and training for health professionals and public are availabe with Video Recorded interviews. Labs from US Ceritified and Oversea Labs can be performed Worldwide, and review of Medicolegal, Stem Cell Regenerative and Extensive Networked Medical Consults can be performed Worldwide. eMail [email protected] or call NutriMedical.com Orders line 888-212-8871.
I discuss in Hours 2 and 3 of M-F Radio Shows on CRNTalk.com CRN6 LA, insider and classified sources. I have had prior Above Top Secret US Government Classified Clearance, US Space Commmand, US Missile Command, CRAY Virtual World Array at Schriver AFB and many other US Above Top Secret Projects.
We discuss conservative geopolitical, above top secret, and world events with top scientists, geopolitical analysts, and solution providers for all the challenges facing America and all the nations of mankind.
I am Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM ACAM A4M, Life Extension Integrative Medical Doctor, of NutriMedical.com. I have current antiaging and disease natural recovery technologies. Our NutriMeds supplements and disease illimation technologies are unique. FREE Starter email and callback protocols of NutriMeds are provided. Telemedicine consults and training for health professionals and public are availabe with Video Recorded interviews. Labs from US Ceritified and Oversea Labs can be performed Worldwide, and review of Medicolegal, Stem Cell Regenerative and Extensive Networked Medical Consults can be performed Worldwide. eMail [email protected] or call NutriMedical.com Orders line 888-212-8871.
I discuss in Hours 2 and 3 of M-F Radio Shows on CRNTalk.com CRN6 LA, insider and classified sources. I have had prior Above Top Secret US Government Classified Clearance, US Space Commmand, US Missile Command, CRAY Virtual World Array at Schriver AFB and many other US Above Top Secret Projects.
We discuss conservative geopolitical, above top secret, and world events with top scientists, geopolitical analysts, and solution providers for all the challenges facing America and all the nations of mankind.
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