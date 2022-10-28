AT THE CROSS CINEMATIC ANIMATION EDIT - HILLSONG

At the Cross I bow my knees, where your love was shed for me. There's no greater love than this.
Disclaimer: The clips, and the music used in this video does not belong to me. All rights to their respective owners. No copyright Infringement intended. All Glory Goes to God Alone. Amen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.