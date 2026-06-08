🔥 Waking up the LIONS 2026 🔥

With so much happening across this whole earth realm, it is time for the sleeping lions to get up off the couch. A new world awaits for us to create. We are the ones we are waiting for.





Exciting it is, to play a part in this great awakening.





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THESE ARE AMAZING TIMES.





Awaken to the spark of divine within. Return to the sacred.





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𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.





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"Clarity is believing everything you think and feel. Lucidity is seeing to the source of everything you think and feel."

Mark Cloudfoot Gershon





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺



