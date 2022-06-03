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Calculation on emotions (zombie horror)
shipshard
shipshard
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446 views • June 03, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lD-heKE3CGM
(subtitles)
Movies about zombies. Project archive material 2010 Omsk. DRAFT.

There are many thoughts... Bright and serious... But in order to implement them at the level... You need to make a cool movie about ZOMBIES... Grow up, so to speak :-)

MORE INFORMATION. Many photos :
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/shipshard/raschet-na-emocii-608b49b190ed913710d305a8

Sharp needles of fear pierced my being... That is, I want to say that I was terribly frightened. And suddenly a terrible monster wove out of the darkness! It bared its fangs, emitted a terrible stench, it reached out to me with its forked tongue, trying to swallow ... I saw its bluish palate. It was monstrous, monstrous! I screamed. It rushed towards me and I was overcome with cold. Then I lost consciousness.

Backstage https://youtu.be/2eHrcWiM-iM
Calculation for emotions (teaser) - https://youtu.be/2Y-4zqUX4kU
Screen Test and Choreography (ZOMBIE Teacher) - https://youtu.be/SA2KbPEWgaM
Preparation-1 - https://youtu.be/FR2bQkolM6M
Preparation-1/2 - https://youtu.be/YuOPSzBHXjs

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
moviefearrussiazombieshorrorfilmscinemathrillertalentszombie apocalypsefilmmakingfilmindustryrussian cinemaomskzombie movieauteurtheoryartcinemazombie filmszombie horrorrussian filmsthrillers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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