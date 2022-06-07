7/06/22 Globalist GA Guide Stones Fireworks! On ‘76! Freedom Rings!

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7/6/22. The Ted Turner funded Georgia Guide Stones promoting depopulation and eugenics were blown up today! Humanity is Awakening on a scale that can beat CERN’s algorithims! Hold the Line and Stand your ground Humanity!
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Ted Turner and his "Rosicrucian" funders: https://www.curiousarchive.com/georgia-guidestones/
AJ in 2018 explaining the Guide Stones: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fbc448545c92148a8b3621a
Naomi Wolf Interview with Kate Dalley:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1c0jOXYaekuS/
How CERN interferes with the human brain:
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=62c598b01039166673059482
Support MTG- fight the Cabal: https://www.mtgforamerica.com/
MTG says she will go after Epstein Elites: https://defconnews.com/2022/07/01/rep-mtg-calls-for-committee-to-investigate-epstein-maxwell-clients-highlights-clinton-foundation-involvement/
Western Legacy Development wants to create "biofuel" out of mammals: https://www.biofuelsdigest.com/bdigest/tag/western-legacy-development/
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You Are Free America and Humanity!