Rapture - Borrowed Time

We are getting out of time. God believes in you and He wants you to come home to Heaven. Take the next step by letting go of this world. Jesus did die on the cross so we could have the key to go home. Jesus has done what no other god can do and that is Salvation for any men and women on this planet.

Salvation Prayer:



I accept you, Lord Jesus, as my savior. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, are in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to keep me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in your precious name, Amen.





You can go to our site for more videos at https://www.a-c-t-s.net



