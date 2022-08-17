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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus And Your Prayers.
Proverbs 15:29 (NIV).
29 The Lord is far from the wicked,
but he hears the prayer of the righteous.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus receives the prayers of His followers.
Jesus leaves the Wicked to their own demise.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p85yj9s
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