Pekiti-Tirsia Live Sparring

Tuhon Allen J Sachetti spars here with student using only eye protection and no head gear or gloves. Proving that Range & Timing are essential skills for actual weaponry combat. The student makes multiple attempts to enter in on Tuhon Sachetti with full power blows, but each time he is interrupted by sharp counters from Tuhon Sachetti. The Pekiti-Tirsia Tactical Combat Trade led by Tuhon Sachetti can be found at www.bladeflow.com