Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Extraterrestrial Appearance Or False Flag Event?
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
93 Subscribers
189 views
Published 14 hours ago

What happened at the Bayside Marketplace Mall in Miami on the night of January 1st, 2024?

Why did it call for at least 75 police cars, black helicopters, and power disconnected not just to the Mall, but the surrounding neighborhood, as well as closing the Miami International Airport to all traffic?

15 kids going amok? Hard to believe.

Video Source:

Doc Rich

https://www.youtube.com/@docrich Closing Theme Music:

'Fear' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

https://fesliyanstudios.com/about

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Doc Rich or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pc sat23:17

Keywords
false flagdeceptionliesaliensextraterrestrialextraterrestrialsblack swanblack swan event

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket