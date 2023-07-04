Create New Account
"The best troops of the Russian Federation are the 'Wagner' PMCs" - Says Wagner Soldier
Wagner" soldier:

"The best troops of the Russian Federation are the Wagner PMCs. "Wagner" — power! The victory will be ours. Ukrops, who still has common sense,give up(surrender) because it won't work any other way. We will move forward by leaps and bounds. And we will still win back our lands!"

"In place of the AFU, I would not relax. The best musical group can still unexpectedly return to its zone with new combat tasks.


What will happen next, I think it is not necessary to explain))" according to Ria Fan war correspondent Яремчук Александр who posted this video as his latest video

