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WHAT IS THE JUSTIFICATION OF MASS VACCINATION
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120 views • April 19, 2021
WHAT IS THE JUSTIFICATION OF MASS VACCINATION, When there is NO evidence there ever was or is a pandemic.
UK Column News - 14th April 2021
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
Story by the The Telegraph Headline
https://archive.is/riEyv
Quarter of Covid Deaths Not Caused By Virus.
Calls to speed up the road map as 23% of recent deaths are people dying with disease rather than of it.
Autopsies cancelled, No Pandemic, UK Column
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
UK Column News - 14th April 2021
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
Story by the The Telegraph Headline
https://archive.is/riEyv
Quarter of Covid Deaths Not Caused By Virus.
Calls to speed up the road map as 23% of recent deaths are people dying with disease rather than of it.
Autopsies cancelled, No Pandemic, UK Column
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
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