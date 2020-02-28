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Raggedy Ann: The movie
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46 views • February 28, 2020
Watch and enjoy the full length story about the little rag doll named Raggedy Ann. This is an animated feature presented by Your Virtual World.
Raggedy Ann is a rag doll with red yarn for hair and a triangle nose. Gruelle received US Patent D47789 for his Raggedy Ann doll on September 7, 1915. The character was created in 1915 as a doll, and was introduced to the public in the 1918 book Raggedy Ann Stories.
Back in 1915, kids’ favorite activities — when they weren’t working in the mines or in textile factories — included shooting marbles, catching 7-cent movies, and playing with Raggedy Ann. And though times have clearly changed, the beloved children’s doll remains strikingly similar today, making the centennial birthday she celebrated in 2015 all the more remarkable.
Raggedy Ann is a rag doll with red yarn for hair and a triangle nose. Gruelle received US Patent D47789 for his Raggedy Ann doll on September 7, 1915. The character was created in 1915 as a doll, and was introduced to the public in the 1918 book Raggedy Ann Stories.
Back in 1915, kids’ favorite activities — when they weren’t working in the mines or in textile factories — included shooting marbles, catching 7-cent movies, and playing with Raggedy Ann. And though times have clearly changed, the beloved children’s doll remains strikingly similar today, making the centennial birthday she celebrated in 2015 all the more remarkable.
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