A Thief and a Witch Pastor Stephen Bohr State of the Dead

Misinterpreted Texts on the State of the Dead





https://secretsunsealed.org/misinterp...





https://secretsunsealed.org/misinterp...





NOTE: Be sure to select the desired format above. System automatically defaults to the lowest priced item available.

Study Notes by Pastor Stephen Bohr have 277 pages, spiral bound. | The DVD set contains 18 presentations on 9 DVDs.

We live in a world that is obsessed with the supernatural. Spiritualism has inundated the media and the entertainment world. One regularly hears about the zombies, out-of-body and near-death experiences, UFO's, ghosts, necromancers and dead humans coming back as angels. What does the Bible say about the state of the dead? Does the soul leave the body at death? Are the righteous dead in heaven praising the Lord? Are the souls of the wicked suffering in hell? In this series, Pastor Stephen Bohr answers these and other questions about death and the afterlife.

"The prince of evil has power to bring before men the appearance of departed friends. The counterfeit is perfect, reproduced with marvelous distinctness. Many are comforted with the assurance that their loved ones are enjoying heaven. Without suspicion of danger, they give ear “to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils.” 1 Timothy 4:1. Ellen G. White, From Here to Forever, p. 338

This new 18-part series is an expansion of Pastor Bohr's previous study notes "Puzzling Texts on the State of the Dead", and also "Misunderstood Texts on the State of the Dead













This video is presented for education purpose only, to see more videos from the creator please visit their YouTube Channel and support them. This channel is not monetizedand and only seeks to introduce and promote creators of useful, interesting content.