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The Cronian Cult Hidden in Christianity Part 1. The deception
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105 views • July 10, 2021
Once again discussing the greatest deception based on my research and using sources from the following researchers: Stefanos Mitilinaios, Evangelos Trigkas, Panagis Lekatsas, Will Newman and H.W Rosenthal.
I have been a Greek teacher in the US, I have taught ancient Greek to pastors and at a very young age (9 years old) I felt the need to seek the truth every since I entered the spiritual realm and witnessed things that opened up my eyes. My mom also helps me through her knowledge on ancient Greek and philosophy, she had been a teacher for 27 years with a Ph.D in Aristotle from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, multiple academic publications and a translation of an ancient Greek work.
I have been a Greek teacher in the US, I have taught ancient Greek to pastors and at a very young age (9 years old) I felt the need to seek the truth every since I entered the spiritual realm and witnessed things that opened up my eyes. My mom also helps me through her knowledge on ancient Greek and philosophy, she had been a teacher for 27 years with a Ph.D in Aristotle from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, multiple academic publications and a translation of an ancient Greek work.
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