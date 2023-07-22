Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html





Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html





Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE

The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3FK55rs

Iodine The Ultimate Heavy Metal Detox! - https://bit.ly/3HHX2wJ

⁠

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Why You Need To Take Lugols Iodine For LIFE!





Lugols Iodine is one of the most widely available supplements out there and it's one of the best ways to supply the human body with adequate amounts of this essential mineral which aids in optimizing cognitive function, gut health, energy production, and much more!





And in today's video "Why You Need To Take Lugols Iodine For LIFE!" I talk extensively about why you ideally should be supplementing with Lugols Iodine daily for LIFE and it's very important that you know all the reasons why.





If you want to find out my reasons why make sure to watch this video "Why You Need To Take Lugols Iodine For LIFE!" from start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/