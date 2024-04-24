WE TOLD YOU NOT TO BE STUPID, YOU MORONS 🤤🥊 PART DEUX

An angry, unhinged guy picks a fight with Brian Derksen and loses.





There are lessons here.





📽️ @TShirtRadicaI





Source: https://twitter.com/chrisdacey/status/1782856585678627173





Thumbnail: https://x.com/datagod/status/1782893930440241533





Apparently, they didn't listen when we first said, "WE TOLD YOU NOT TO BE STUPID, YOU MORONS!🤡" the first time

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cgCrhXi0V3gE/





Just a couple of comments:





Congratulations for Brian exercising restraint.

He gives the guy enough taps he won't forget - but doesn't hurt him too much.





Best line: "I'm a senior citizen!" 😂😂😂.

Just don't FA with him, or you'll FO real quick 😎





That’s why it’s good to know a little Jiu jitsu. Control the angry Marxist on the ground and nobody gets hurt





Don't poke people and swear at them.





That’s so nice of him….he TOLD him to “hit me again!”





Momma, what happens when you FAFO?

well, son…





First rule: respect spatial boundaries with others.

Leftist liberals want to shout you down, and poke and push you for your opinion.

Nice to see someone defend themselves. Now, he'll know to not bully and get in the face of others.





Is the boxer this guy?

"Brian Derksen (age 72) is a Canadian former professional ice hockey defenceman."





The senior citizen didn't even have to put down his phone. He beat him with one hand. LMFAO





When you get in someone’s face and put hands on them with ill intent, doesn’t the victim have a right to defend themselves? I hope they learned a lesson from the SENIOR!!