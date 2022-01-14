P.1 Political leadership is abysmal in Western Australia, from McGowan and team, and around the world MVI_0804

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Our Western Australian government is in urgent need of an upgrade in leadership, of the type that would lead to far better outcomes for the citizenry. The Opposition is no better. The calibre of our political leaders has sunk over many decades, and we now are suffering a mob of immature, egotistical, and captured scum-equivalents. I have on several occasions in these videos explained what ‘equivalence’ implies: having actions, behaviour, and outcomes that are indistinguishable from the descriptor used; in this instance, ‘scum’.