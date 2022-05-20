HEALTH REPORT - With Clive De Carle on Reverse aging and the 12 nutrients your body really needs EP1

From the 12 most needed nutraceuticals to the only 2 factors that cause disease, Teri Lynn introduces listeners to Clive De Carle, who totally reversed crippling arthritis then embarked on a quest to make the best supplements available to the public. Discussed is nutrients everyone is low on, including one that detoxes the two biggest threats today and two integral nutrients for thyroid health, one of which also reverses addictions.

LifeSource Health news is dedicated to bringing you the best health information from around the world. Uncensored! We are putting the light on suppressed knowings, products, services and methods to assist you in holistically thriving in all ways: body, mind and soul. Get ready for our best tips tricks and suggestions including product reviews from all over the world to re-claim self-empowerment of your health.

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