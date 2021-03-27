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People Don't Know What's Overhead & Encircled Around Them
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230 views • March 27, 2021
Important description: What Big Channels are telling you what you will hear in my Posts? I doubt you know another channeler that lays it out as deep and ass bold as do I- This 5G is much deadlier than you the reader probably knows about- It takes hundreds of hours to study one topic and then hundreds more hours to know what one is talking about and then to try to relate this in laymen terms to the unknowing is an honorable self-appointed task- So I want to give everything to you- This I say- This 5G will become the most dreadful thing facing Humanity since Governments began- Please share my stuff as I share it with you- 'SMILES', WesTruther
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