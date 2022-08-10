Astrotheology w/ Micah Dank

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MassPerspective.com - MP // Discussion :
Micah has had a lifelong love for writing, he attended college in New York and has a degree in ‘Language Literature and Criticism’. Coming from a family of writers, his grandfather and father both worked in production for CBS news. Micah moved to Boston later in life and began an interest in esoteric sciences including Astrology and Astrotheology. He has studied the bible for 30 years- esoterism and the occult for 20 years- studied and taught Astrotheology for 10 years- and currently teaches these studies at an online school.
Micah's Links -
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GX82XSM?searchxofy=true&binding=kindle_edition&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1660093815&sr=8-3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCes-zgQVPwIdjzVKyA4WQ8Q/videos