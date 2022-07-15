July 15, 2022 Update: Meghan Walsh's Baby Esther Grace Missing from CPS Visitation

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#stopchildtrafficking #meghanwalsh #pennyshephard #johnwalsh GiveSendGo.com/MeghanWalsh Penny Shephard provides an update on Meghan Walsh's 5-Day Old Baby Esther Grace was removed from her care by Indian River Family and Children Services. Avoid Censored News - Subscribe to US News Behind The Facade: https://patriotsperspective.com Donate To Help Fund Truthful Journalism: https://patriotsperspective.com/support-independent-journalists-researchers/ Listen to our Podcasts for Free: https://patriotsperspectivenews.podbean.com/ Follow Patriots Perspective Blog: https://patriotsperspective.com Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1445051 Telegram: https://t.me/patriotsperspective Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatriotsPerspective/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patriotsperspectivenews/ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/patriotsperspective/