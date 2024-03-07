Create New Account
The International Jew Chapter 1 Pt 2/3
Loves Greatness
Published 16 hours ago

By Henry Ford

There is apparently in the world today a central financial force which
is playing a vast and closely organized game, with the world for its
table and universal control for its stakes. The people of civilized
countries have lost all confidence in the explanation that "economic
conditions" are responsible for all the changes that occur. Under the
camouflage of "economic law" a great many phenomena have been accounted
for which were not due to any law whatever except the law of the selfish
human will as operated by a few men who have the purpose and the power
to work on a wide scale with nations as their vassals.
