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Doctor Gates speaks about his next depopulation effort. - At the sidelines of the COP26 summit
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723 views • November 05, 2021
Bill gatesofhell, provides a glimpse of his next depopulation effort, including germ games, new intoxicant injections, the next patch of the beast, and but of course, depopulation passports by the who…., and whatever other evil idea comes to his malignant spirit...SO WE ALL ARE WARNED...DONT SAY YOU DIDNT KNOW IT
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