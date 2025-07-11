My website offers education for all including practitioners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Clay Clark: Where would you recommend our listeners would go to, to maybe find doctors or experts they can trust?
Judy Mikovits, PhD: First of all, at our website, the whole front of our website is education, things we've done for years. So for instance, for at least three years, I've asked Dr Peter McCullough and a whole group of doctors to actually learn the paper called Fire Dancers versus Firestorm, how your own immune system actually makes D-dimers. I've asked them to look at the paper on what Natto is and what fermentation is and what rapamycin is in fermentation. So this goes back to plain education.
07/09/2025 - ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6vym46-dr.-judy-mikovits-monkey-mouse-dog-kidney...cell-lines-from.html
Peer Reviewed Publications:
https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs
Fibrinolytic Serine Proteases, Therapeutic Serpins and
Inflammation: Fire Dancers and Firestorms: