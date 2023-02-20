https://gettr.com/post/p28ng4x8f7f
2/17/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: People and money are massively fleeing Communist China; the CCP’s balloons showed up in Ukraine; the westerners finally realized that the CCP could launch a war against them at any moment.
#moneyFleeCommunistChina #commonProsperity #CCPballoon #Ukraine
2/17/2023 文贵盖特：中共国大量资金撤离，人员外逃；共产党的气球到了乌克兰；西方终于认识到中共随时会向他们开战。
#资金撤离中共国 #共同富裕 #中共气球 #乌克兰
