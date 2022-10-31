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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Vote To Rejoice Or Groan.
Proverbs 29:2 (NIV).
2) When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice;
when the wicked rule, the people groan.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The rulers make the people rejoice or groan.
Choose wisely.
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