Welcome To Proverbs Club.Vote To Rejoice Or Groan.
Proverbs 29:2 (NIV).
2) When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice;
when the wicked rule, the people groan.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The rulers make the people rejoice or groan.
Choose wisely.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckpsa65
#when #righteous #thrive #people #rejoice #wicked #rule #groan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.