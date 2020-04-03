© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (3Apr20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • April 03, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
- 00:00:00 - Bill Gates pushing vaccine. He's the real ruler.
- 00:46:26 - Catherine Austin Fitts breaks down the Federal Reserve takeover of the Federal Government
-01:24:00 - Callers break down what they're seeing across the US as the government pushes for more and more control
- 01:46:24 - Richard Proctor breaks down the hard lesson in economics we are about to learn
- 01:55:41 - Richard Proctor on Thomas Massie
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
- 00:00:00 - Bill Gates pushing vaccine. He's the real ruler.
- 00:46:26 - Catherine Austin Fitts breaks down the Federal Reserve takeover of the Federal Government
-01:24:00 - Callers break down what they're seeing across the US as the government pushes for more and more control
- 01:46:24 - Richard Proctor breaks down the hard lesson in economics we are about to learn
- 01:55:41 - Richard Proctor on Thomas Massie
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.