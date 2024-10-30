“Veritas”, JOOS! Trump, WWII Illegals, Freemasonic Midway Slaughter, Barr Family, Eichmann, Marty Leeds, Arianism

SR 2024-10-29 Roman-ku Suggests MIDWAY

Topic list:

* When someone exposes the Jesuits from behind a Latin pseudonym.

* The VAST majority of “alt media” personalities blame JOOS. Those that don’t make themselves invisible and/or impossible to contact...except Johnny!

* At the “Alfred E. Smith Memorial”, the Orange Phallus bragged about sending “millions” to ROME.

* When “social networking” BOLDLY blames JOOOS!

* Are there “promises” the JOOOS can receive regardless of their loyalty to Jesus of Nazareth?

* How do “Kreeschians” get fooled?

* 1944: The military/government complex magically makes CATHOLIC Hispanic illegals “American citizens”.

* Perhaps the most powerful Jesuit of his day—Edmund Walsh—and his role from Nuremberg to Tokyo.

* MIDWAY! (2019)—the Freemasonic Jesuit Theater remake of MIDWAY! (1976) But what are they not telling you.

* George Henry Gay No. II: Midway gatekeeper.

* Medals, ribbons and COINS: how the military manipulates its victims.

* Hollywood: from “1917” to “Gladiator TWO”.

* Stephen Barr, William Barr and Donald Barr: what the media ISN’T telling you.

* New Zealand’s proud lesbian ship-sinking “captain” (revisited by the black “Conservative Twins”).

* The kidnapping, “trial” and execution of Otto Adolf Eichmann (revisited).

* Justin Leslie, Dawn Lester, Amandha Voller and Marty 33 Rosary Beads Leeds: only Justin is no-longer mad at Johnny.

* “Skeptics” of “the historic Jesus”.

* Ernst Rohm (what did he get right?), Heinrich Himmler and Heinrich Muller: the Jesuits of MUNICH.

* Adolf Hitler (from DEVOUTLY Catholic Austria) was “above” the “sectarian infighting” between Prussian Protestants and Catholic Poles.

* The ROMAN CATHOLIC PRIEST behind Nazi “racial purity” “Arianism” (revisited).

* From the Wehrmacht to the convent!

* WW2 PILLSBURY doughboy and his special CATHOLIC guest.

_____________________

