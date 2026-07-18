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-Criticizes proposals for nuclear strikes, describing them as inconsistent with previous statements about Iran's nuclear program destruction entirely.
-Maintains nuclear deterrence may discourage aggression while challenging perceived inconsistencies in international nuclear non-proliferation policies and enforcement.
-Highlights potential long-term consequences of radioactive contamination affecting farmland, livestock, water resources, and global food availability for decades.
-Advances disputed claims linking COVID-19 vaccinations with weakened DNA repair mechanisms during radiation exposure, lacking scientific consensus today.
-Promotes preparedness through emergency planning, stockpiling essential resources, improving resilience, and advocating against further military escalation worldwide.
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