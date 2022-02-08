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Dr Jennifer Daniels - You Can Be Your Own Doctor on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (01.24.22)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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240 views • February 08, 2022

What are Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations in Panama like? Why did Boris Johnson drop all the COVID mandates? But not for their healthcare workers, who are the enforcers. They want to weed out the healthcare nonbelievers. The boys are turning the spigot on and off. Why should hanging (brachiation) be started gradually? Building up the elasticity of the fascia. Erin says hospitals in her area aren’t admitting nonvaxxed patients and wants a self-help reference book. Dr. Daniels offer a home emergency course at VitalityCycles.com. Has videos, audios, pdfs, recipes. Treatment protocol for psoriasis? It arises from a lifestyle of malnutrition of the skin and from medications. Need to eat skin, vegetables. Pig ears good-cook 2 hrs in IP. Explain lactic acid and how to flush it from the system? It’s a byproduct of anaerobic metabolism. Drink a lot more water, move more, eat more iceberg lettuce. Iceberg lettuce is the most powerful liver-cleansing medicine. Juice it. Bitter flavor stimulates bile. What to eat for flexibility? Well-cooked tendons. Why use baskets with the Instant Pot? Does Dr. Jennifer eat grains? Absolutely. How about soaking and sprouting them? 52 y.o. man on statins. How to get off them? Eat ½-1 lb. of liver a day with white rice and vegetables. Taper statins down. When is Instant Pot Could metal plates in arm cause hair breaking? Broken arm and hair breaking are from low collagen. Eat pig ears, cow feet with skin. Mary wonders about prevention for smallpox. It comes from fecal material. Drink distilled water. Have your own private bathroom. What are the downsides of bottled water? Supply chain issues are the latest fear porn. Because of the low value of the dollar, suppliers are now diversifying and sending high-value goods to other countries. It’s getting harder to sell things in the US. Increased difficulty of interacting with the health care system. A good reason to take Dr. Daniels’ home healers course. Lawrence says Gilead Sciences’ Truvada is being sued. Are they trying to phase out the HIV/AIDS scam? What is the truth about HIV/AIDS and the “associated” rash? Take Ivermectin if you want to have unprotected sex. Alcohol is a solvent that dissolves connective tissue. Heavy drinking can cause skin sores. Listener asks about saggy jowls and a pig face. Get a pig head. How about Botox? Will Vicks Vapor Rub help with stretch marks? Try castor oil. Vitality Capsules help with the cycles of life. Jack can’t find Vicks with turpentine in Panama. It’s not on the label but it is in the bottle. Can turpentine be nebulized for cold and flu? Take a qt of boiling water, add 10 drops turpentine, breathe the vapors. Turpentine won’t interfere with the clean-up function of the microorganisms in the body. Lets your body use its judgment. Can bowels get dependent on Vitality Capsules? The amount of fecal material going in and out doesn’t determine what remains. Listener asks about mild urethra prolapse condition. Rejected estrogen. What to do? Tai Kwon Do kicks. 50 yr old gets migraine headaches every few months with pus coming out of each eye. NP told Trent he must begin statins because of his cholesterol. Why are you seeing this practitioner? Want kind of meat to add into grandson’s diet? What is shingles? It’s a connective tissue disease. Stop eating boneless skinless meat. What to eat for more testosterone? Full testicles, liver, or brain. Surthrival products. What causes a rapid elevation in PSA tests? Increase water, walking, 3x/day bowel movements. PSA is an alkaline phosphate test. 

 

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels


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https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-you-can-be-your-own-doctor-january-24-2022/

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