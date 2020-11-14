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Prophecy of Scandal
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57 views • November 14, 2020
Greg Scroggins, one of the closest to Kim Clement before he died, tells of an encounter he had with the Lord on November 3rd 2020, the night of the election of Trump vs. Biden.
Greg says that the Lord told him (in an audible voice) that Trump would remain president of the United States. Further, that in the weeks following the election a scandal would be discovered of massive proportions.
Greg Scroggins Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greg.scroggi...
Also please watch the broadcasts of House of Destiny: https://www.facebook.com/HouseofDesti...
House of Destiny (ministry of Kim Clement): https://www.houseofdestiny.org/
God in a Nutshell: https://godinanutshell.com/
Greg says that the Lord told him (in an audible voice) that Trump would remain president of the United States. Further, that in the weeks following the election a scandal would be discovered of massive proportions.
Greg Scroggins Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greg.scroggi...
Also please watch the broadcasts of House of Destiny: https://www.facebook.com/HouseofDesti...
House of Destiny (ministry of Kim Clement): https://www.houseofdestiny.org/
God in a Nutshell: https://godinanutshell.com/
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