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CENSORED YouTubeGoogle are offended by Tulsi Gabbard criticism of the Military Industrial Complex
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68 views • March 17, 2022
CENSORED YouTubeGoogle are offended by Tulsi Gabbard criticism of the Military Industrial Complex
Tulsi Gabbard
https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/status/1504218335801593859
CENSORED: YouTube/Google are offended by my(Tulsi Gabbard) criticism of the Military Industrial Complex and my advocacy for negotiated settlement in Ukraine, because they are the social media arm of that warmongering Power Elite/MIC.
Tulsi Gabbard
https://twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/status/1504218335801593859
CENSORED: YouTube/Google are offended by my(Tulsi Gabbard) criticism of the Military Industrial Complex and my advocacy for negotiated settlement in Ukraine, because they are the social media arm of that warmongering Power Elite/MIC.
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