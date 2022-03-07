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Will Iran Experience Revolution This Purim - Jeremy Gimpel: The Land of Israel Fellowship
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10 views • March 07, 2022
Posted 7March2022 thelandofisrael:
https://thelandofisrael.com/fellowship
This is on the fast of Esther [ 16March2022 ] which is really weird. Purim makes things flip upside down, upside down. Biblical Prophecy
https://thelandofisrael.com/fellowship
This is on the fast of Esther [ 16March2022 ] which is really weird. Purim makes things flip upside down, upside down. Biblical Prophecy
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