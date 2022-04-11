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Dolores Cahill: How you can prepare yourself for what is to come
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303 views • April 11, 2022
NewsVoice, April 6, 2022
In this episode, Dolores Cahill Ph.D. and Aga Wilson discuss the current global situation and what is awaiting. The interview gets into the hardship of speaking your truth and sharing important information. Dolores has experienced many challenges doing what she is doing and also gives us some great advice on how we can prepare ourselves for what is to come.
More: https://newsvoice.se/2022/04/dolores-cahill-prepare-yourself/
In this episode, Dolores Cahill Ph.D. and Aga Wilson discuss the current global situation and what is awaiting. The interview gets into the hardship of speaking your truth and sharing important information. Dolores has experienced many challenges doing what she is doing and also gives us some great advice on how we can prepare ourselves for what is to come.
More: https://newsvoice.se/2022/04/dolores-cahill-prepare-yourself/
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