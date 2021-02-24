Donald Trump is 'back’: Former Trump aide

Former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka says Nancy Pelosi’s “Trump derangement syndrome” and her attempt to make Donald Trump a martyr for the second time means the former president has been able to re-enter the public sphere immediately.



Mr Gorka said following the “sad events” on January 6 at the Capitol building, former president Trump needed to “disappear for while” and wait 12-to-18 months before re-entering politics.



“That all changed with the utterly shambolic disgraceful attempt by Nancy Pelosi to impeach him for a second time,” he told Sky News.



“Her attempt, because she has Trump derangement syndrome, to martyr Donald Trump for a second time meant that he could come back into the public arena almost instantly”.



Mr Trump is set to speak in front of the largest annual conservative event, the American Conservative Union, on Sunday, marking his first major speech since inauguration day.



“Donald Trump is back, and he is the de facto conservative kingmaker.”