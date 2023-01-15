Directed energy weapon attacks

"This is not about you, it is about world control" The voice to skull, "voice of God" technology existed already in the seventies and the experiments on innocent citizens have never been stopped. On the contrary, the Havana syndrome attack occured in 2016 and many mass shooters were under constant electronic harrassment. Myron May, a 31-year old was a targeted individual who documented his torture (via this voice to skull technology) before he committed the shooting in the Florida State library and was killed after by police. His cry for help was ignored and put away as a mental illness(!) Robert Duncan who was an inventor of this technology wrote a book about it with in the title "project soul catcher". This says it all. It is a war on Gods' children, they want our souls and total control over all life on earth. They want to replace Gods' creation by A.I. God doesn't compete with A.I. He will not allow this satanic kingdom for very long and will intervene. This is the time we are all warriors of Christ and acknowledge that the "mind controlled criminals" are victims of directed energy weapons, coming from the "prince of the airwaves" the pyramid symbol of the illuminati. The losers, by cheating, think they can win, but God doesn't play their game and we shouldn't either.

Amen 🙏