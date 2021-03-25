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My Dads Bucket List Dartmoor Prison
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20 views • March 25, 2021
Due to covid we couldn`t get any closer so we will return when the museum etc opens.
Unfortunately my mum passed away so we brought dad to devon with us.
He has always wanted to visit dartmoor and the prison as we live nearby we thought why not.
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Unfortunately my mum passed away so we brought dad to devon with us.
He has always wanted to visit dartmoor and the prison as we live nearby we thought why not.
If you like this video please thumbs up or subscribe for more content like this.
Thank You So Much For Your Continued Support.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/MyRubyCountry
If you would like to help support our work: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=50992662
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